Reactions As Tinubu Set To Hold Grand Finale Campaign Rally In Lagos On Tuesday

Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the top three presidential candidates in Nigeria, have all won their party’ primaries and have been actively campaigning across the country’s states since.

And as the old adage goes, “there’s no such thing as a free lunch,” and for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, everything is ready for the big finish to his campaign in Lagos state.

As Sanwo-aide Olu’s Jubril A. Gawat tweeted, the popular Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos Mainland will host the final rally of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign on Tuesday. Lagos is the home of presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed.

Tinubu is considered to have a large voter base in Lagos, which is where he would be campaigning. Here is how the public reacted after this information became public.

