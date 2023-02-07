Reactions As Tinubu Says That Anyone Who Can Handle A Gun Can Repair A Tractor In A Farm

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video which shows a statement by Tinubu on the qualities of a tractor repairer has stirred dozens of mixed reactions on social media. The clip was gotten from one Tinubu’s speeches where he spoke one of the qualities required of someone to be competent enough to repair a tractor which is generally used by farmers for farm works and other livestock related activities.

In the video, the former governor of Lagos was addressing an audience when he said;

“Anybody who can hold gun, who can handle gun, who can cock gun and clean the chamber and cock and shoot is technically competent to repair a tractor in the farm.”

The video has stirred dozens of mixed reactions after it was shared by Tunde Ednut. Many who commented expressed different views on the statement made by Tinubu.

