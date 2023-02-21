Reactions as Tinubu leads Obi, Atiku in a new poll conducted by FREDDAN Continental

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has emerged as the winner of a 4-week opinion poll conducted by FREDDAN Continental. It was gathered that the poll which lasted from January 7 to February 11, 2023, was conducted by a group of DATA Analysts and Public Relations experts. According to the coordinators of the poll, data were collected from online and phone surveys regarding the preferred candidate of most Nigerian citizens.

FREDDAN Continental revealed that over 287,033 responses were received after they released their questionnaire to the public. Tinubu emerged as the winner with a total vote of 106,764 votes, representing 37.2 percent of the total voters. The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi came second with a total vote of 92,127, representing 32.1 percent of the total voters. Atiku Abubakar of PDP came third with 88,109 votes while Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP emerged fourth with 693 votes.

There were mixed reactions from Nigerians regarding the emergence of the presidential candidate of APC as the winner of the FREDDAN Continental poll. A user commented, “They couldn’t even finish the work, the criteria used was quark. I’m sorry but they should learn from others how to conduct a poll. This is even an insult to whoever they projected as the winner.”

Source: Leadership

