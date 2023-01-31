NEWS

Reactions As Tinubu Holds Campaigns In Two Different States In One Day

Social Media Users, precisely the supporters of the All Progressive Congress APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu have reacted after he staged a presidential rally in two different states in one day

The former governor of Lagos state opened the day with a visit to Anambra state on Tuesday where he held the first phase of his presidential campaign

However, His visit to the state came after he stormed Awka Ibom on Monday for the same reason

His rally at the Alex Ekweme Square in Awka was studded as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state to back him

The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, after the rally in Anambra state, moved to cross river state, this time around, in Calabar

Tinubu was hosted by the governor of the state, Ben Ayade, and was warmly welcomed by a large number of supporters

#Reactions #Tinubu #Holds #Campaigns #States #DayReactions As Tinubu Holds Campaigns In Two Different States In One Day Publish on 2023-01-31 22:34:35



