Reactions As Tinubu Co-ordinators Were Captured Sharing Old N1000 Notes To People For Today’s Rally

Nigerians came out to react after Tinubu coordinators were captured sharing old N1000 naira notes with people as they held their grand rally in Lagos State today. These people receiving the money wore APC shirts; this is actually a serious offense and will actually affect Tinubu’s chances if it is looked into by the EFCC. They will probably get away with this as it could be considered a minor case.

It seemed as though these people receiving banned old naira notes didn’t know their worth. Whether someone is banned or not, you don’t have to be fooled into choosing someone you wouldn’t like to vote for. This is essentially vote-buying because they are paying people to support Tinubu’s presidency. Well, what can we say? These are desperate mothers in desperate times. Politicians get what they want by paying less privileged people to vote for them during elections.

This is not just right and a lot of Nigerians have reacted to this. Sharing old notes is a crime now, using money to campaign and buy votes is a serious offense, and bribery is also a serious offense. In this video, Tinubu’s coordinators have committed not just one crime; they have committed multiple crimes in just one video and would easily get away with it. The whole essence of bringing a new president into office is to improve the country by eliminating corruption and other vices. They are already promoting corruption in this video. Comments made by Nigerians can be seen below.

Photo credit: Twitter

