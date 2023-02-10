Reactions As Tinubu Cancels His Kano State Campaign Rally, Fails To Reveal Reason

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for president nominated by the APC, has canceled his second campaign event that was scheduled to take place in the state of Kano. This information was made public in a statement that was issued by the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential campaign council and signed by James Faleke, who serves as the organization’s secretary. The statement was also posted to the All Progressive Congress’s Twitter account. Mr. Faleke did not provide any information regarding the reasons why the event was canceled.

Several Nigerians have voiced their opinions in response to the news made by the APC PCC that the APC Kano Campaign will not be held. Where does he stand with his goals? was one of the responses provided by a member of Twitter who goes by the name Synthesis, and it was one of the remarks. It is recommended that this be terminated as well.

Someone else on Twitter made the observation that they were unable to organize buying by the crowd. They do not want to give the idea that there is no one else there at the meeting.

According to a tweeter going by the name “Uchenna Azorji,” all he did the last time he went to Kano was dance while he was there.

