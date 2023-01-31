Reactions As Tinubu Arrives In Anambra State Dressed In Igbo Traditional Attire

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has arrived in Anambra State for his campaign rally. In the photos which were shared by The Nation, Tinubu was seen dressed in Igbo traditional attire as he was received by a large crowd of supporters in the state.

Speaking about what he would do for the people of Anambra if he becomes the next President, he said that he will tackle the challenge of flooding facing the state, and said that he will tackle the problem just like he tackled the Lagos Atlantic ocean.

He described himself as a thinker and a doer, and said that if he wins the election, he would create job opportunities, and promised to convert Anambra into one of the economic centres in the country.

He said – “We want to make Anambra a memorable productive state in memory of our own friend, Chuba Okadigbo, and our Governor general, Senator Hope Uzodinma.”

The large turnout at the rally has been attracting mixed reactions from members of the public, with some people saying that sometimes a crowd at a rally may not translate to votes during the election.

