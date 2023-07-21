Reactions As The Recuperation Video Of Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu Appears Online

A few moments ago, Goldmynetv took to their official Instagram account to share a new recuperation video of the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu from a German hospital. The ailing governor was spotted in the video with Emmanuel Ogumolaseyi, a lawmaker who is representing the Owo constituency, and he was heard wishing him a happy birthday at a hospital in Germany, where the governor is currently receiving treatment.

Watch the video here:

Just as expected, this latest post of Goldmynetv generated a lot of reactions from so many Nigerians on Instagram, as many of them took to the comment section of the post to react with their diverse words.

Check out how they reacted to the video of the Ondo State governor below:

Recall that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu embarked on a medical trip to Germany a few weeks ago and before leaving, he handed over to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who is currently the acting governor of the state.

Video Credit: Goldmynetv

Giddiwrite (

)