Reactions As The Photo Of The Boy Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy Was Revealed.

Earlier today being Sunday, the 12th day of Frebruary, 2023, the photo of the small boy who stood in front of Mr. Peter Obi’s convoy yesterday in Lagos State was revealed on social media, and a lot of people reacted to it.

See some of the reactions from viewers on social media below.

The photo of the boy went viral today, and many people couldn’t hold back their amazement after seeing such a small boy having the udersity to stand in front of the convoy of a presidential candidate.

The boy’s name and things about him have not yet been revealed to the general public yet, but no doubt it’s such an amazing sight to see him so brave in front of the convoy in such a desperate time.

What do you have to say about this? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below.

Publish on 2023-02-12 10:42:07



