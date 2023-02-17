This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As The Latest Poll By An International Agency Shows The Positions Of Obi, Tinubu & Atiku

The results of an online poll that was performed by Redfield and Wilton strategies in the UK prior to the general election have been released, and users of social media, namely fans of the labor party presidential aspirant Peter Gregory Obi, have reacted to them.

Undoubtedly, the election will take place in fewer than eight days, and Nigerians have been looking forward to the day for quite some time.

However, it is important to keep in mind that from the beginning of the campaign, a number of different polling organizations have done a number of polls, and one guy, Peter Gregory Obi, who is vying for the presidential nomination of the Labor Party, has consistently placed first in these polls.

The Anap foundation just recently published its final survey prior to the general election, and the former governor of Anambra state still holds the lead in the poll.

On the other hand, according to the findings of the survey that was carried out by the international organization, Peter Obi is projected to emerge victorious in the upcoming election since he towers above the other candidates.

The presidential contender of the Labor Party continues to keep the top position with 62% of the vote, while the presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains in the second position with 22%. Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has 12% of the vote and is comfortably sitting in third place. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a presidential aspirant for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, has 3% of the vote and is comfortably sitting in fourth place.

Please take a moment to look at the results of the survey that was carried out by Redfield and Wilton plans down below.

There have been a variety of responses ever since the outcome of the vote was made public on the internet.

