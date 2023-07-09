Reactions As the Governor of Ekiti was seen presenting to Chief Afe Babalola At a Public meeting.

Many Nigerians on social media praised Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji for prostrating to meet renowned lawyer Chief Afe Babalola at a public function.

On Friday, Governor Oyebanji arrived in Ekiti for an occasion. At the ceremony, he met Chief Babalola, who is beyond the age of 80. The governor knelt down to greet the legal icon.

In Yoruba tradition, one of the ways to greet an elder is through prostration.

However, images of the governor on the occasion drew a lot of attention. Many social media users praised him, saying he is humble and an excellent representative of Yoruba culture. See some of the reactions below.

“Intriguingly, this is a sitting governor prostrating for an elder statesman on the beauty of our culture, while an ordinary actor from an uncultured tribe extends his hand to the paramount ruler of the Yoruba kingdom,” Gani Dipo added.

@Kennethokorie stated:

“A super culture is worth emulating, regardless of your class or level of wealth.” Culture, values, and respect for the old come first, and I have complete regard for my Yoruba friends. I admire your culture.

