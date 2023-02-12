Reactions As Tee Mac Was Spotted At The Labour Party Rally In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Flutist Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli of Nigeria has caused a stir after being spotted at a Labour Party gathering in Lagos on Saturday. The statement attributed to Tee Mac, who is recognized for his exceptional skills when handling the flute, received scores of conflicting reactions.

He gained notoriety when he was quoted as saying that Tinubu is his in-law and that, at age 86, Tinubu should not be allowed to run for president. But he eventually set the record straight, saying that his quote had been misconstrued.

Saturday at the gathering, he was seen in Tafawa Balewa Square with Aisha Yesufu and other Peter Obi supporters.

A Twitter user posted photos of Tee Mac during the event, which sparked dozens of replies, many of them negative.

