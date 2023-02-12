NEWS

Reactions As Tee Mac Was Spotted At The Labour Party Rally In Lagos (Photos)

Nigerian flutist, Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has stirred dozens of mixed reactions as he was spotted at the Labour Party Campaign rally held in Lagos on Saturday. Tee Mac who’s known for his impressive skills when handling the flute stirred dozens of mixed reactions over a statement reportedly made by him on the candidacy of Tinubu.

He made headlines after he reportedly said that Tinubu is his in-law, he also said that Tinubu is 86 years old he (Tinubu) is not fit to run for the presidency. However, he later cleared air on the reports as he revealed that his statement was taken out of context.

He was spotted at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Saturday at the rally, he was also spotted with Aisha Yesufu and other supporters of Peter Obi at the rally.

Photos of Tee Mac at the rally has stirred dozens of mixed reactions after they were shared by a Twitter user.

