Reactions As Supporters From New Zealand Join The 100 Million March For OBIDATTI

Recently, photos surfaced online purporting to depict Peter obi’s overseas followers taking part in the ongoing 100 Million march for OBIDATTI.

Marches in support of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labor Party, and his running partner, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, have been taking place in cities and towns across the globe, and this is no longer breaking news.

After the former governor of Anambra state finished holding mega rallies around the country, including in Abuja, the plan was put into action.

The supporters set up the drill as a means of increasing their grass-roots outreach.

However, the march has already begun, with participation from a number of states.

People can be seen in videos and photos participating in the march on the streets of many cities across Nigeria, including Lagos, Jos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and many others.

However, online images of New Zealand supporters taking part in the drill have emerged.

See an example down below:

There have been several responses from people on social media ever since the photo was first posted online.

Here are a few examples:

#Reactions #Supporters #Zealand #Join #Million #March #OBIDATTIReactions As Supporters From New Zealand Join The 100 Million March For OBIDATTI Publish on 2023-02-19 13:17:07



