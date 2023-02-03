Reactions As Supporters Fill Pa Otu Ngele Stadium As Peter Obi Holds Rally In Ebonyi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Going by the pictures coming from the venue of the rally of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed in Ebonyi, the labor party is recording one of the largest turnouts of people from all its rallies in the South East

On Friday, the former governor of Anambra state stormed the Eastern state In continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February

The campaign is coming after Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed left another campaign in Abia state

They had begun the day by holding down a Town Hall Meeting With Students and women in Umuahia before subsequently moving to the venue ground. Moreso, the rally ground in Umuahia was filled with mammoth supporters as they gave peter Obi and his running mate a resounding welcome

After, leaving the venue, they jetted into Abakaliki in Ebonyi state where they already had a stadium filled with supporters waiting to receive them

Photos that depict the turnout of people at the rally have surfaced online

The rally which was staged at the Pa Otu Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki had peter Obi’s supporters occupying the whole stadium

Kindly check out some pictures that surfaced from the stadium

However, since pictures from the venue found their way to the internet, there have several reactions from social media users, Most especially, supporters of the labor party

Below are some of the comments. Kindly read a few

