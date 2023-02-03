Reactions As Supporters Fill Pa Otu Ngele Stadium As Peter Obi Holds Rally In Ebonyi
Going by the pictures coming from the venue of the rally of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed in Ebonyi, the labor party is recording one of the largest turnouts of people from all its rallies in the South East
On Friday, the former governor of Anambra state stormed the Eastern state In continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election in February
The campaign is coming after Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed left another campaign in Abia state
They had begun the day by holding down a Town Hall Meeting With Students and women in Umuahia before subsequently moving to the venue ground. Moreso, the rally ground in Umuahia was filled with mammoth supporters as they gave peter Obi and his running mate a resounding welcome
After, leaving the venue, they jetted into Abakaliki in Ebonyi state where they already had a stadium filled with supporters waiting to receive them
Photos that depict the turnout of people at the rally have surfaced online
The rally which was staged at the Pa Otu Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki had peter Obi’s supporters occupying the whole stadium
Kindly check out some pictures that surfaced from the stadium
However, since pictures from the venue found their way to the internet, there have several reactions from social media users, Most especially, supporters of the labor party
Below are some of the comments. Kindly read a few
