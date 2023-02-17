Reactions As Sowore Was Spotted With Peter Obi At An Airport In Lagos

The presidential candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore has stirred dozens of mixed reactions after he was spotted with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. Sowore and Peter Obi are among the 18 candidates of different political parties contesting for who would be the next president after Buhari.

Sowore of the AAC and Peter Obi are among the candidates who are considered by many to have a large backing or support from the young people as Nigerians approach the week of the presidential election.

Taking to his Facebook page, Sowore shared photos of himself after arriving at an airport in Lagos for an event. However, a selfie he took with Peter Obi at the airport has stirred dozens of mixed reactions.

Many who reacted to the photos expressed their excitement and satisfaction in seeing both candidates together.

