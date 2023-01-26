NEWS

Reactions As Some Bauchi Residents Burnt Their Brooms During Labour Party Rally In Bauchi State

Some photos circulating across various social media platforms have shown moment a group of APC members defected from the ruling party to Labour Party. The defected members from the ruling party were seen burning their brooms to demonstrate their displeasure with the APC led government as well as their rejection of the party.

The incident occured during a flag off of Labour Party rally in Bauchi state. This event came following the labour party’s successful outing in Gombe State on Wednesday.

In a statement released by Labour Party’s media team, Peter Obi Media Arm (POMA) about the development during the rally, it noted that Nigerians have unanimously rejected the APC and have embraced the Obidient movement to birth a new Nigeria. It further stated that the Obi/Datti in Bauchi was the climax, describing how the people burnt their brooms, which symbolized their break away from the party that has destroyed Nigeria.

