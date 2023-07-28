Reactions As Soludo’s Daughter Shares A Picture of Herself and Her Father During His Birthday

In a touching display of filial love and admiration, Adaora Soludo, the daughter of the current Executive Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, took to her official Twitter handle to wish her father a happy birthday. The post, which featured a heartfelt picture of the two together, quickly garnered widespread attention and reactions from netizens across various social media platforms.

See the photo she released below.

Accompanied by the caption, “Happy birthday, Dad Charles Soludo! Love you loads.” Adaora’s post struck a chord with many, who were moved by the genuine and affectionate tribute from a daughter to her father. The picture showcased the special bond between the renowned governor and his daughter, radiating warmth and joy that resonated with the public.

The reactions in Adaora’s Twitter comments section were nothing short of overwhelming, with countless well-wishers joining in to celebrate Governor Charles Soludo’s special day. The post was flooded with heart emojis, congratulatory messages, and expressions of admiration for the governor’s dedication to public service.

The following are some of the screenshot reactions to her picture.

