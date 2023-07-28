Reactions as Singer, Tiwa Savage shares new photos on social media

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Tiwatope Savage known professionally as Tiwa Savage took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of herself.

The talented singer shared the photos on her Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 27th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Tiwa could be clearly spotted donning a black outfit, she also had her shades on and she looks absolutely beautiful.

Tiwa Savage is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, she came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Don Jazzy’s Mavin Record Label and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after Entertainer in Africa.

Ever since she emerged, she has been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of her fans some of which are: My Darling, Somebody Son, Loaded, Eminado, All Over, Sugarcane, Park Well, Koroba, Kele Kele, Standing Ovation, Stamina featuring Young Jonn and Ayra Starr, Attention, Pick Up, Malo, Lova Lova, Dangerous Love, Keys To The Kingdom, Without My Heart, Key To The City, Let Them Know, Get It Now, amongst others. She’s really good at what she does and she’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

