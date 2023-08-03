Reactions as Singer, Portable links up with Terry G in the Studio

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola known professionally as Portable took to social media to dish out a lovely video of himself having a good time alongside his senior colleague, Terry G in the studio.

The talented singer shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 2nd day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Portable could be clearly spotted alongside his senior colleague, Terry G in the studio and they seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces. The general public have been expecting this link up for a very long time and it’s absolutely amazing seeing them both together finally. It seems like the two superstars are working on a project together and we can’t really wait to see what they have in store for us.

Portable is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Zazoo Zeh” Featuring Olamide and Poco Lee and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country.

Ever since he emerged, he have been dropping back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this?

