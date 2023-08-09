Reactions as Singer, Davido steps out in black outfit

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself donning a black outfit.

The talented singer shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 9th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, Davido could be clearly spotted donning a black outfit along with a black pair of shoes, he had his glasses on and he looks absolutely amazing. The Singer is considered as a fashion icon because whenever he steps out, he never misses.

Davido is considered as one of the finest Afrobeat singer in the world, he came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world.

Ever since he emerged, he has managed to remain on top of his game by dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Jowo, Aye, Skelewu, Risky, Champion Sound, Na Money, Unavailable, Away, Feel It, Dodo, Ekuro, Over Dem, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

