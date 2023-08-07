Reactions as Singer, Davido shares throwback photo of himself

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido took to social media to dish out a lovely childhood photo of himself.

The “Unavailable Crooner” shared the photo on his Official Instatory today being Monday the 7th day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “E be like I been know say I go blow”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, the young Davido could be clearly spotted sitting down on a chair and he wore a lovely smile which gave him a completely different appearance. The singer seems to have a really good childhood and you can tell from all his throwback photos.

Davido is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa.

The singer has managed to remain on top of his game ever since he emerged by dishing out quality songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Unavailable, Away, Feel It, Dodo, Ekuro, Aye, Skelewu, Risky, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from fans, viewers and followers.

