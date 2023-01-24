This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Shettima Claims Lagos Was A Slum Before Tinubu Became Governor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, described what he believes Lagos looked like before his principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, became the governor of the state back in 1999. With less than 30 days until what are expected to be the most important general elections in Nigeria, reactions have started to follow.

Shettima said that before Tinubu became governor of Lagos, northerners were reluctant to visit the state because it was seen as a slum during his keynote speech at a luncheon held in the president’s honor on Monday in Victoria Island.

“You and I both know that the fear of Lagos for a northerner was the beginning of wisdom when Asiwaju was elected governor of Lagos. For the most part, people were avoiding traveling to the north because to their fear of Lagos. The nation was a mega-slum. I think the Attorney-General of the Federation can attest to my claim more persuasively. Lagos was a great slum a real slum. However, Lagos has developed into the third-largest economy in Africa as a result of the caliber of this man’s ideas.”

It’s interesting to note that Shettima’s statements on Twitter have elicited a range of responses from Nigerians, with many flocking to the comments section to express their opinions.

Some people agreed with the APC vice presidential candidate, but others contended that Lagos was a well-developed state because it was once a federal capital area.

Below are some reactions captured on screen:

Content created and supplied by: Abubakar360 (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Shettima #Claims #Lagos #Slum #Tinubu #GovernorReactions As Shettima Claims Lagos Was A Slum Before Tinubu Became Governor Publish on 2023-01-24 11:44:04