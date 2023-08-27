Reactions As Shehu Says People Are Now Googling To Verify About Chicago Because They Are Inquisitive

Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker from Kaduna who represented Kaduna central in Abuja’s federal house of Assembly, has said that today’s generation is not one to take things at face value.

On Saturday, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) posted to his verified Twitter account, citing the instance of Chicago University as evidence that many people have been researching online to see whether or not it is genuine.

He claimed that although people of his generation blindly accepted all they were told, those of today have a more sceptical outlook.

He concluded his article by stating that people today believe nothing except what they see.

Check out the entry he made right here!

Read some of the feedback that was submitted below.

So, what do you think of this post?

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information and also consider following me on Social media accounts.

Adigunlisky (

)