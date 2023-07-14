Reactions As Shehu Sani’s Tackles FG Over Proposed 8k Monthly Palliatives To Poor Nigerians

Civil rights activist and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has sparked reactions with a social media post criticizing the proposed monthly palliatives of 8,000 naira for twelve million poor households in Nigeria.

Sani, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), compared the government’s plan to the contentious feudal and alms-giving system practiced in the northern part of the country. He expressed his disapproval of the proposed payment, stating that it resembles the “Almajiri” system.

Sani’s tweet has generated a mixed response from Nigerians online. Some individuals agreed with his comparison and shared their thoughts in the comments section, while others defended the government’s initiative, arguing that the palliatives would be appreciated by the poor throughout the country.

The debate surrounding the effectiveness and suitability of the proposed palliatives continues as Nigerians express their opinions on the matter. While some view the government’s efforts as beneficial, others raise concerns about the long-term impact and sustainability of such initiatives.

