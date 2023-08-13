NEWS

Reactions As Shehu Sani’s Asks Why Is The White Racism Against Blacks Is More Emphasized

Recently, a social media post by outspoken activist and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, sparked reactions as he questioned the emphasis placed on white racism against blacks. Racism involves the belief that different races possess distinct characteristics, often leading to the distinction of one race as inferior or superior to others.

In a tweet shared on his verified Twitter account on Saturday, August 12, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency in the 8th National Assembly, highlighted various instances of racism against blacks. He mentioned Chinese, Indian, Arab, Jewish, Latino, and Japanese racism against blacks. He then raised the query as to why white racism against blacks receives more attention and emphasis.

Concluding his post, Shehu Sani reiterated his question about the greater emphasis on white racism against blacks. As usual, the tweet generated a range of mixed reactions from his followers on his official Twitter account, with many expressing their opinions and thoughts in the comments section.

