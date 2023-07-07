Reactions As Shehu Sani Tackles Protesters Demanding For EU To Withdraw Its Election Report

A few minutes ago, civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani took to social media to slam protesters who stormed the European Union’s office over the damning report it recently released on the myriad discrepancies believed to have marred the credibility of the February 25 presidential elections.

Recall that on Thursday, July 6, 2023, reports began making the rounds indicating that hundreds of protesters marched to the EU’s office located in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory to express their grievances and demand the withdrawal of the document written by the organization.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Friday morning, Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his displeasure at the protesters, describing their actions as “hollow and futile noises of conscienceless Abuja protest merchants.”

Going further, the former Kaduna Lawmaker insisted that the EU’s report should serve as a guide to perfecting Nigeria’s electoral processes for future polls.

As expected, Senator Sani’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with the assertions of the former lawmaker, others, however, defended the actions of the protesters.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

