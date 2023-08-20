Reactions As Shehu Sani Tackles Ivory Coast President Over His Readiness To Send Troops To Niger

In the wake of his recent statement expressing willingness to send troops to depose the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, Ivory Coast President, Alasane Ouattara has been knocked by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, stated that Ouattara’s eagerness to deploy troops to restore democratic rule in Niger was not seen seen when a military coup took place in Burkina Faso, which happens to be a next-door neighbour to the Ivory Coast.

He wrote; “Ivory Coast President said he is ready to send troops for war with Niger Republic; When military took over power in their neighboring Burkina Faso, he forgot to send troops to fight them.”

As expected, Sani's remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online

