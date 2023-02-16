This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Shehu Sani Tackles APC Over Its Fight Against Buhari’s New Naira Policy

Amid the ongoing brouhaha that has greeted the contentious naira redesign initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reactions have begun trailing a recent social media post made by former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which he called out chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over their fight against the Buhari government concerning the policy.

Recall that since the new naira policy was launched a few weeks ago, top chieftains of the ruling APC have come out publicly slam the Buhari administration, insisting that it was ill-timed and poorly implemented.

However, taking to his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago to react, Sani, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accused the APC’s top hierarchy of waging an all-out war against Buhari’s naira redesign policy for selfish reasons. According to him, those who are demanding that old naira notes remain as legal tender are merely trying to retain their hold on the seat of power by influencing election results through vote-buying.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Quite interestingly, Senator Sani’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with his summation that the new naira policy will shield the electorate against the menace of vote-buying in the upcoming polls, others, however, decried the negative impact the policy has had on poor Nigerians all over the country.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

