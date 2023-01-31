This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Shehu Sani Slams Tinubu Over His Comments Against Gov Udom During APC Rally

Amid the ongoing public uproar that has greeted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s jabs aimed at Governor Emmanuel Udom during a presidential campaign rally in Akwa Ibom recently, former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has come out to share his thoughts on the issue.

Recall that while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the ‘Nest Of Champions’ international stadium in Uyo on Monday, Tinubu referred to Governor Udom as a “boy who lives in my backyard in Lagos”, among many other names.

Reacting to Tinubu’s remarks via his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Sani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), slammed the APC presidential candidate for choosing to use abuse Udom despite the kind gesture extended to them by the governor of the state.

He wrote; “The Akwa Ibom State Governor graciously permitted the ruling party to use the Uyo Stadium for their campaigns; he deserves some respect. The personal attacks and derogatory statement made against him is wrong.”

Quite interestingly, Senator Sani’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians who trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with the former Lawmaker, others, however, tried to justify the actions of the APC presidential candidate.

