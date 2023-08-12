Reactions As Shehu Sani Shares Video Of Nigerians Marching In Solidarity With Niger Republic

In the wake of the recent communique released by the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) announcing that it has activated a ‘standby force’ to restore constitutional democracy in the Niger Republic, reactions have begun trailing a video shared by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which Nigerians were seen marching in solidarity with the french-speaking country.

In the footage, which was shared by Sani on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, August, 12, hundreds of Nigerians in the north are seen trekking along a major road while carrying the flags of Niger and Nigeria side-by-side in protest against the proposed invasion of the country by ECOWAS forces.

As they marched along, the protesters could also be heard chanting in the Hausa dialect that they do not want war.

As expected, the video has garnered quite a flurry of mixed reactions from several persons online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons sided with the protesters against a potential war in Niger, others, however, sided with ECOWAS.

