NEWS

Reactions as Shehu Sani shares video of a disabled boy writing his Junior WAEC with his mouth.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read

Former Nigerian Senator, playwright and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after sharing a short video of a disabled boy, Kamal Usman writing his Junior WAEC examinations with his mouth.

Sharing a short video of the physically challenged boy writing his Junior WAEC examinations with his mouth, Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “Kamal Usman a JSS 3 student from Kagara Niger State has demonstrated that nothing can stand against a man determined to learn. God bless those who reached out to him despite the security challenges around Kagara.”

This tweet from Senator Shehu Sani Sharing video of the disabled boy writing his Junior WAEC examinations with his mouth has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said his mouth-writing his better than their handwriting, while some have described it as inspiring.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from Nigerians and social media users:

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It Takes a Man to have Majority of his Friends in APC & Still be Able to Defend his Own Party- Dele Momodu

7 mins ago

MUN vs LED: Manchester United’s Probable Starting XI Line-up In Tomorrow’s Pre-season Game

9 mins ago

Tribunal: Constitution Is Clear On What Should Happen If Court Orders A Rerun – Barrister Eluchie

21 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Sit-at-home: Enugu residents count losses, say ‘we can’t cope anymore’, Oil Theft: Seized Vessel Set Ablaze

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button