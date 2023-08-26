NEWS

Reactions As Shehu Sani Shares Throwback News Headline On Buhari’s Vow To End Insecurity Before Exit

A few hours ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by prominent northern politician, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which he shared a throwback newspaper headline of former President Buhari’s promise to deal with insecurity completely before exiting office.

The news headline, which was published by The Leadership paper nearly a year ago, indicated quoted Buhari, who was still Nigeria’s Commander-In-Chief at the time, vowing that his successor will not inherit security challenges when taking over the reigns of leadership.

Quite interestingly, the news headline posted by Senator Shehu Sani has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their opinions.

While some persons argued that the former President fulfilled his promise before leaving office on May 29, others, however, insisted that his successor inherited a myriad of security challenges.

