Reactions As Shehu Sani Shares Statement From Northern Senators Kicking Against War In Niger

In the wake of President Tinubu’s letter to the 10th National Assembly seeking approval to deploy the use of military force in dislodging the coupists who have seized power in the Republic of Niger, reactions have begun trailing an official statement released by a caucus of northern lawmakers kicking against the proposed move.

In the statement, which was shared by Senator Shehu Sani on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, August 4, the Senators who represent the northern caucus at the National Assembly, pointed out that while they are not in support of the coup that took place in the Niger Republic, an all-out war against the french-speaking country is not the best option, as it will put many civilian lives in danger.

Going further, the lawmakers warned that a military invasion will not only lead to the loss of innocent lives, but the seven northern states that share a common border with the Niger Republic will be severely affected, especially considering the warnings issued by other french-speaking allies like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Libya.

In concluding the statement, the northern senators urged the Nigerian government and leaders of the Economic Communities Of West African States (ECOWAS) to continue exploring diplomatic channels and peaceful dialogue in the bid to resolve the crisis.

You can read the full statement below:

As expected, the stance of the lawmakers have drawn mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many coming out to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

