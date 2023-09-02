Reactions as Shehu Sani says Togo has had 56yrs of father-to-son leadership while ECOWAS & AU sleep

Senator Shehu Sani has criticized the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) for failing to address the underlying factors that lead to military coups in the West African sub-region. This comes in light of the recent surge in coup d’etats in various countries in the region and the subsequent responses from ECOWAS and the AU.

In a post on Twitter (now X), the former federal legislator wrote:

“In Togo, the father ruled from 1967 to 2005 and the son is ruling from 2005 to date. That is 56 years of family democracy. AU is sleeping and ECOWAS is snoring”

The two organizations have primarily reacted to the increase in coups in the nation by expressing disapproval and issuing warnings of potential military intervention against those involved in the coup. However, the ex-Nigerian legislator believes that they should take further action by acknowledging and not disregarding the factors that lead to coups in Africa, such as civilian leaders staying in power for extended periods.

African civilian leaders have gained a reputation for their tendency to manipulate the constitution and democratic processes in order to stay in power, which is widely known. This behavior frequently leads to dissatisfaction among the people and can even spark coups.

It is understandable that everyone who responded to the senator’s tweet agreed with him. They pointed out that the ECOWAS and the AU usually only react to a leadership challenge in a country after a coup has occurred. They criticized these organizations for not taking proactive measures to address the underlying issues that lead to coups in the first place.

Read some selected reactions here:

Kindly like, share and comment on this article. Don’t forget to drop your comment in the section box provided below.

Graciouswriter (

)