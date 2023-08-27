Reactions As Shehu Sani Says This Generation, Unlike His, Only Believes What It Sees

Senator Shehu Sani has stirred massive reactions with his latest Twitter post.

In his trademark style of cleverly mixing humour with a heavy dose of sarcasm and satire to pass across a message on a serious issue, the lawmaker delivered an incisive commentary on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Chicago State University certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, in his growing up days, children accepted whatever their parents told them, especially about their academic prowess, and got inspired by it to achieve success. However, he noted that that is no longer the case these days, as the children, on hearing about their parents’ academic exploits would ask about the schools the parents attended and proceed to verify if indeed they got the results they claim.

His post read:

“When our parents told us that they “used to carry first for class” when they were In primary and secondary schools, we simply believed them and got inspired. When we tell our children that we also “used to carry first” in our school days, they will ask us the name of the school and then start googling and searching to verify, like the way some people are doing with Chicago. We now have a doubting, curious, and inquisitive generation who only believe what they see.”

The majority of fellow Nigerians who reacted to the tweet agree with him. The consensus appeared to be that the doubts and inquisitiveness of the present generation arose because it discovered that the older generation fed it with too many stories that were not consistent with the reality it saw.

Read some of the reactions here:

What are your thoughts on the subject matter the senator addressed?

Ifyafrica (

)