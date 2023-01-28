Reactions As Shehu Sani Says the Osun Tribunal Judgment Is the Beheading of the People’s Mandate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a well-liked senator who once served as the senator for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, condemned the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to remove Governor Ademola Adeleke as the beheading of the people’s mandate by judicial voodoo.

The tribunal ruled former governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the July 16, 2022, governorship election over in a ruling on Friday, invalidating the election of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The judges removed the excess votes from Adeleke’s first announced total votes after citing overvoting in 744 polling places across 10 Local Government Areas as the basis for their ruling.

The former politician and social critic, however, in response to the tribunal’s decision, called it a butchering of the people’s mandate by judicial voodoo and said it was a worrisome indication for the rapidly approaching general elections.

“Osun state, a risky indicator for the elections in 2023. The judicial voodoo beheaded a peoples’ mandate. State of Osun; legal magic. A depressing day for democracy

Numerous Nigerians responded to his tweet. The responses are diverse and mixed as might be expected. While PDP supporters back him, APC followers are against him.

