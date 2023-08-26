Reactions As Shehu Sani Says People Are Now Googling To Verify About Chicago Because They Are Inquisitive

The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has stated that the current generation is the type that won’t allow any information to pass without verifying because they are inquisitiveness

The peoples Democratic Party PDP, chieftain in a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Saturday used the Chicago University case as example saying that many people have been googling about it to verify if it is true or false

He said in their own generation, they believe everything they were told without confirming or verifying but the case is different today because the current generation has a doubting mind

He completed his post by saying that the current generation only believe what they see and nothing more

