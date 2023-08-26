Reactions As Shehu Sani Says Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” Speech Was Relevant 60yrs Ago & Will Continue To Be

The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has spoken highly about Martin Luther king’s speech that he made 60 years ago saying “I have a dream”

According to the peoples Democratic Party PDP Chieftain, the speech is 60 years today and it is still relevant

In a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, the former Kaduna Lawmaker said that the speech will continue to be relevant for many years to come

According to Shehu Sani, the speech will still be of great importance for another 60 years to come

He wrote on his page ” The I have a dream speech that is 60 years today will continue to be relevant for another sixty years to come “

