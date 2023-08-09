Reactions As Shehu Sani Reveals What Happened When The Military Took Over President In Ghana

There have been many responses to Shehu Sani tweets on his Twitter handle, a former Nigerian Senator representing the good people of Kaduna central and popular activist with a strong social media presence has revealed what happened in Ghana when the military took power from president Kwame Nkrumah.

“When the Military in Ghana overthrew President Kwame Nkrumah, President Sekou Toure of Guinea offered him the position of Co-President of Guinea”, Shehu Sani disclosed in a recent tweet, adding that the Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo, as well as other leaders within the ECOWAS, can show similar love to Muhammed Bozoum instead of threats of war.

Remember that the recently overthrown government of the Niger Republic was overthrown by Niger’s military officers, who also unexpectedly removed the democratically elected president Muhammed Bazoum from office and imprisoned him. All outside the efforts to pressure the military leaders to free the imprisoned president and reestablish democracy in the nation have failed as political uncertainly spreads throughout the nation, despite calls from ECOWAS and the international community.

