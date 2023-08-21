NEWS

Reactions As Shehu Sani Makes Sentence With Tinubu’s Statement; “Keep The Ground Running”

The Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has caused reactions with his current social media post. Recalled that Tinubu said he will hit the ground running for two days after becoming the president of Nigeria.

According to Shehu Sani, before the square pegs will hit the ground running, the pegs in the square holes will first look for the right ground to hit.

He said: ” The square pegs In square holes will hit the ground running. The round pegs In square holes will first have to be looking for the ground to hit. “

