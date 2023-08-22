Reactions As Shehu Sani Faults FG’s Move To Convert To Gas-Powered Vehicles In Nigeria

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, in which he knocked the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria over its move to convert vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cheaper alternative to petrol.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 22, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, argued that at a time when other countries are switching to electric and solar-powered vehicles, Nigeria is switching to gas.

Going further, the former lawmaker wondered what Nigeria would switch to in the event of a significant hike prices.

He wrote; “The world is converting to electric vehicles and Solar power and we are converting to Gas; When the gas prices rise, we will then concert to something else.”

As expected, Senator’s Sani’s remarks have garnered a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Quite interestingly, a lot of persons argued that Nigeria’s rich natural gas reserves is enough to ensure the government’s plan will remain sustainable.

