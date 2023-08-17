Reactions as Shehu Sani Advocates for Non-Political Defense Minister Amidst Security Challenge

Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist Shehu Sani has ignited a debate within the political sphere with his recent statement on his official Twitter handle. In a tweet addressing the pressing security challenges that Nigeria is currently grappling with, Sani emphasized the importance of having a non-political figure as the Defense Minister.

“In view of the security challenges faced by this country, I thought the Defense Minister should be a retired Military officer with experience and records of accomplishments. That office shouldn’t be just political, especially at this time,” Sani’s tweet read.

Sani’s call for a non-political Defense Minister is seen by some as a sensible proposition given the intricate security landscape Nigeria is navigating. His suggestion that a retired military officer with a proven track record be appointed to the position is resonating with those who believe that technical expertise and experience should be the primary criteria for such a crucial role.

However, not all quarters share Sani’s perspective. Some argue that having a political figure in the position of Defense Minister can help bridge the gap between the military and civilian leadership, fostering a better understanding of national security matters at the highest level of government.

