Reactions As Shehu Sani Accuses Governors Of Not Visiting Farms And Factories In Their States

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by civil rights activist, and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani in which he accused governors of not visiting farms and factories in their respective states.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 8, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, alleged that despite making several appointments, and paying visits to the Aso Rock Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), most state governors are yet to start facing the primary duties in their respective states.

He wrote; “Apart from appointments upon appointments, and coming to the Villa for meetings upon meetings, most Governors are yet to visit any factory or farm in their states.”

As expected, Sani’s remarks have drawn quiet a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons that concurred with his observation, others, however, argued against it.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)