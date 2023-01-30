Reactions As Shehu Insists That APC Supporters Should Not Be Allowed To Determine Who Leads in 2023

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prominent Nigerian creative thinker, governance advocate, entrepreneur, public opinion commentator, and social media influencer, Shehu Gazali Sadiq has described the majority of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters as illiterate and poor people.

Shehu, who said this through a post he made on his official Twitter handle reiterates that Nigerians should not allow them to determine who leads us in the 2023 election. The post reads;

“Majority of APC supporters are illiterate poor people. We should not allow them to determine who leads us in the 2023 election. Educated Nigerians should come out and vote massively for Peter Obi. If you are educated and refused to vote in 2023, your education is suspect.”

Below are the captured screenshot of the post;

Source: Twitter // Shehu Gazali Sadiq

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the comments section to register their reactions as seen in the captured screenshot below;

Source: Twitter // Shehu Gazali Sadiq

