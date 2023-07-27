Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Says His Father Won’t Fail Nigerians

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his unwavering confidence in his father’s ability to fulfill his “Renewed Hope” mandate. In a video that surfaced on social media, Seyi assured Nigerians that his father will not let them down and emphasized that he is the leader they have been longing for.

However, this declaration comes amidst a challenging economic situation, with the Tinubu administration implementing measures like fuel subsidy removal and increased levies and taxes. Despite Seyi Tinubu’s video praising his father’s leadership, the response from Nigerians on Twitter was largely dissenting. Many disagreed vehemently with his remarks, arguing that the President’s initial actions have not been well-received, and the outlook is not promising. Numerous individuals pointed out that given the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians, Seyi should refrain from making comments about his father’s administration.

The situation reflects the divide in public opinion, with some still hopeful for positive outcomes while others express concern about the current state of affairs under the Tinubu administration. As the nation grapples with economic challenges, the President’s actions and policies will undoubtedly continue to be scrutinized by citizens and the media alike.

