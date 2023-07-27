NEWS

Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Says His Father Won’t Fail Nigerians

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 328 1 minute read

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his unwavering confidence in his father’s ability to fulfill his “Renewed Hope” mandate. In a video that surfaced on social media, Seyi assured Nigerians that his father will not let them down and emphasized that he is the leader they have been longing for.

However, this declaration comes amidst a challenging economic situation, with the Tinubu administration implementing measures like fuel subsidy removal and increased levies and taxes. Despite Seyi Tinubu’s video praising his father’s leadership, the response from Nigerians on Twitter was largely dissenting. Many disagreed vehemently with his remarks, arguing that the President’s initial actions have not been well-received, and the outlook is not promising. Numerous individuals pointed out that given the current economic hardship faced by Nigerians, Seyi should refrain from making comments about his father’s administration.

The situation reflects the divide in public opinion, with some still hopeful for positive outcomes while others express concern about the current state of affairs under the Tinubu administration. As the nation grapples with economic challenges, the President’s actions and policies will undoubtedly continue to be scrutinized by citizens and the media alike.

Newz247 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Native Styles Ladies Can Slay With Their Husbands Or Boyfriends

13 mins ago

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

23 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

25 mins ago

Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt—Sani

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button