Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Is Spotted With Armed Security Personnel While Roller Skating On the Street

Sahara Reporters has published a photo showing Seyi, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, roller skating on the street in the company of heavily armed operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Expectedly, the photo which the only news agency posted its Twitter handle has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians on the microblogging app. The reactions range from expressions of anger to the didn’t-I-told-you attitude to utter disbelief at such a display of misuse/abuse of power, especially at a time the country is facing serious security challenges in nearly all its geopolitical zones.

The reactions also touched on the economic implications of assigning at least four heavily-armed security men trained and maintained with taxpayers’ money to protect someone who isn’t even a government functionary.

Even when a few tried to put up a defense of the President’s son’s action, contending that it must have been for a particular cause, the consensus opinion of the majority was that it was wrong on all fronts and unjustifiable.

Read some selected reactions here:

. What’s your opinion about this?

Ifyafrica (

)