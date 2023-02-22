This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions As Seyi Makinde Responds To Teslim’s Allegations During The SplashFM Gubernatorial Debate

Less than a few weeks before the Governorship election, the Executive Governor Of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde has slammed the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin over his statements in the ongoing gubernatorial debate.

He responded Teslim’s allegation that states that “If you are the governor of Oyo state and you know who killed Elewe-Omo, you should charge him to court. However, Seyi Makinde responded that his file on the murder of Elewe Omo is still on his desk.

Reacting to the statement, a Twitter user tweeted, “In the grand scheme of things, Teslim should not even come out for any political position, someone that hoard palliatives, and other stuff that should have been given to people in his house in Oluyole. While he was honorable, he didn’t even repair the road in front of his house.”

However, some other Twitter users have responded to the allegations, and have reacted to it respectively. See some of the screenshots below.

What’s your take on this? Dear esteemed readers, you can kindly drop your comments below.

Content created and supplied by: Masterupondpen (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Seyi #Makinde #Responds #Teslims #Allegations #SplashFM #Gubernatorial #DebateReactions As Seyi Makinde Responds To Teslim’s Allegations During The SplashFM Gubernatorial Debate Publish on 2023-02-22 17:45:14