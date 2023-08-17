Reactions As SERAP Reveals Why They Will Be Suing 8 Ministers That BAT Just Gave Portfolios To Court

The Socio Economic Rights And Accountability Projects, SERAP, has revelaed the names of eight ministers that were just given portfolios by the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as people it would be taking to court

In a post that the institution revealed on its official Twitter page on Thursday, the names of ex governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Ezenwa Wike, former Zamfara state governor, Bello matawale, former Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, former governor of Osun State, Gboyega oyetola, former governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, Bagudu, Gaidam and Badaru were listed as those that they are preparing to take to court

Stating the reasons why they will be suing them to court, the institution said that they are doing so to stop them from receiving life pensions, free health care, exotic cars and many other allowances

Kindly read SERAP’s post below

However, since the statement surfaced, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

Bodeblogs (

)