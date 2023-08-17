NEWS

Reactions As SERAP Reveals Why They Will Be Suing 8 Ministers That BAT Just Gave Portfolios To Court

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

The Socio Economic Rights And Accountability Projects, SERAP, has revelaed the names of eight ministers that were just given portfolios by the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as people it would be taking to court

In a post that the institution revealed on its official Twitter page on Thursday, the names of ex governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Ezenwa Wike, former Zamfara state governor, Bello matawale, former Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi, former governor of Osun State, Gboyega oyetola, former governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, Bagudu, Gaidam and Badaru were listed as those that they are preparing to take to court

Stating the reasons why they will be suing them to court, the institution said that they are doing so to stop them from receiving life pensions, free health care, exotic cars and many other allowances

Kindly read SERAP’s post below

However, since the statement surfaced, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few below

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Election Tribunal: FG Is Misinterpreting The ‘All Eyes On Judiciary’ Mantra – Prof Chris Nwaokobia

33 seconds ago

As FCT Minister, Wike Can Replicate What He Did As Rivers Governor In Abuja – Richard Mnenga

3 mins ago

Bashir Ahmad Reacts As NSCDC Intercept Truck With Vandalized Rail Tracks In Nasarawa

13 mins ago

Obi descries Nigeria’s rising insecurity

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button