Reactions As Senator Shehu Sani Designates Himself Minister of Relaxation

Senator Shehu Sani has sparked a flurry of reactions with a Twitter post in which he designates himself Minister of Relaxation.

The former lawmaker, who become quite popular on the microblogging app because of his short, witty, sarcastic, and sometimes satirical takes on national issues, accompanied a tweet that he simply captioned “Minister of Relaxation” with a fitting sassy photo of himself in a serene background. Expectedly, the tweet has sparked massive reactions from fellow Nigerians. While some expressed their administration of the Senator for his style and disposition to life, others agreed that the designation is indeed fitting for him. The reactions were mostly good-nurtured banter.

Read some selected ones here:

p.s:

Sen. Sani’s stand as a political and social critic, who is perceived by many to be objective in his assessment and criticism of national affairs, has endeared him to many Nigerians. Besides, he passes his message in a relaxed and fun manner with a touch of humor, no matter the gravity of the situation.

Ifyafrica (

)